

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 28-year-old Toronto woman is being accused of stealing a car she rented using stolen ID.

Toronto police say that on Jan. 12, a woman rented a car using stolen ID and did not return the car when she was supposed to on Jan. 14

It was then reported stolen.

After a police chase in Orangeville, the car was seized, authorities said.

A suspect identified as Bailey Cadot is wanted by both the Toronto and Orangeville police services for identity theft, vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

It is believed she uses a number of aliases.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said the suspect has used the same stolen ID in the past to fraudulently obtain other goods and services.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).