A policy that allows those living with disabilities to attend the Canadian National Exhibition for free could once again be on the chopping block.

A new report under consideration by the CNE says that those with disabilities should now be required to pay admission but their caregivers should continue to accompany them for free.

Coun. Mike Layton, one of the city councillors who sits on the CNE’s executive committee, told CP24 Monday that the recommendation is in line with admission policies at other Toronto attractions.

“That is just advice coming from this stakeholder committee that is coming forward,” Layton said, adding that a final decision will likely come in the next couple of months.

“There is an affordability barrier for individuals both with disabilities and without and we want to as a board of the national exhibition look at what we can do to ensure that it is accessible to everybody.”

This is not the first time the CNE has considered eliminating the policy.

Last year, the CNE announced that it would no longer be offering free admission to people with disabilities but reversed that decision about a week later after facing harsh criticism from disability advocates.

At the time, the CNE said that in light of the “valuable feedback” it received, it would defer the proposed change to its admission policy to gather more information.

The CNE has previously said that about 10,000 people receive free admission to the fair each year because they have a disability or are the caretaker of someone with a disability.

Layton said the admissions policy is just one of the report recommendations being considered by the CNE.

“The advice is first of all, you’ve got to do more to be more inclusive at The Ex and that is in your employment policies and your access to some of the offerings that are going on,” he said.

“We could be doing more to ensure that people with disabilities are included as part of the employment strategy for The Ex and I know that is something that they are looking at.”

This year’s event will run from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.