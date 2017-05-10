Reports say Canadian man, 33, detained in death of woman, 23, in Cancun, Mexico
Cancun, Mexico is indicated on this map. (Google)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 1:49PM EDT
TORONTO - Mexican media say a Canadian man is charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman at a Cancun resort.
The reports say the woman - who they identify as Gabriela Janeth Jaramillo - was killed on April 22, and had arrived a few days earlier to meet her 33-year-old Canadian boyfriend.
The Quintana Roo attorney general's office said in a May 5 release that a man - identified only as M.K. - was arrested on the way out of a hospital, where he had been since April 22.
The release said translators were brought in to inform the man of his rights and he was charged with homicide.
A spokesman for Global Affairs told The Canadian Press in an email that consular services are being provided to a Canadian citizen who has been detained in Cancun.
John Babcock says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.