

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Police say a 79-year-old retirement home resident is facing arson charges after a fire at a seniors building in Barrie, Ont.

Investigators say the Wednesday night blaze forced 60 residents from their rooms.

Police say they were accommodated to another wing of the building.

The fire was contained to one room, but caused extensive damage.

A Barrie man, who remains in hospital following treatment for smoke inhalation, is charged with arson-disregard for human life and arson-damage to property.