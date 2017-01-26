

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after two suspects were captured by a hidden camera as they ransacked a home in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the residence on Aspen Avenue near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road at around 4:30 p.m.

According to the owner of the home, the suspects took a variety of items, including laptops, cameras, a Louis Vuitton bag, a coin collection and a wedding band.

The video provided to CP24 by the homeowner shows two men rummaging through the home as a dog is heard barking in the background.

The suspects, one of who has a backpack, are seen opening doors and grabbing various items.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the robbery but do not have any information to release about the suspects at this time.