

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Residents of a midtown neighbourhood are voicing their frustrations after they were awoken by the sound of crews hauling away construction equipment overnight.

The crews were doing some water main work near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue but had left some equipment on nearby Redpath Avenue.

According to resident Stavros Rougas, the crews showed up on the quiet residential street at around 12:45 a.m. and began removing that equipment with little regard for the noise they were making.

“It wasn’t a light noise; it was like a bash in middle of the night when everybody is sleeping,” he told CP24 Friday. “And it was completely unnecessary because they were essentially picking up a pile of dirt.”

Rougas said that this is just the latest incident, where construction crews have awoken area residents in the middle of the night.

He said that the noise has been so loud and disruptive that residents, himself included, have confronted the crews but to no avail.

“They told me to call 311 but the city is not going to do squat because it is 12:45 a.m. at night,” he said.

Though the company in question, GIO Contracting Inc., did have a permit for the water main work it was undertaking, Ward 22 Coun. Josh Matlow said he is unsure whether that would permit them to remove equipment on Redpath Avenue overnight.

For its part, the company told CP24 that it was doing work that it held a permit for and chose to store the materials on Redpath Avenue because they could not be stored on Eglinton Avenue.

Regardless, Matlow said it is important for contractors to be cognizant of the fact that they are working outside people’s homes.

“Contractors need to understand that they are working in neighbourhoods, that they are working near people’s homes and if they are doing work that is walking people up at one in the morning they should be thinking about how they would feel if somebody was doing that work in front of their family home,” he said.

The city’s construction noise bylaw prohibits work outside of the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, though exceptions can be granted in certain circumstances.