

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Residents that were forced out of a downtown community housing building due to a fire on Thursday night will have to wait at least another day before they will be allowed to return home.

The fire on the fourth floor of the Toronto Community Housing building on George Street near Gerrard Street killed one person and injured four others

A total of 60 residents were also forced out of the building following the fire.

On Friday, Mayor John Tory told reporters that he was hopeful that those who live on the first three floors of the building would return home by the end of the day; however that was not the case.

A spokesperson for Toronto Community Housing tells CP24 that residents will not be able to return on Saturday, either.

The delay is due to “unforeseen issues with repairs at the site.”

“Technicians continue to work at the site, and are prioritizing electrical repairs so that we can return tenants to the building as soon as possible,” Sara Goldvine said.

The TCHC says that all displaced tenants have been offered accommodations at a hotel or “other accommodations.” The tenants are also being provided with meals and other support.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal continues to probe the cause of the blaze.