

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Residents at two downtown condominium buildings are frustrated with a power outage that is now in its second day.

The high-rise buildings on Simcoe Street near University Avenue have been without power since Thursday morning.

According to Toronto Hydro, the issue is related to a problem with equipment that is owned by the buildings rather than the utility.

“We are waiting for their customer equipment to be fixed and then we will restore power as soon as we can,” spokesperson Brian Buchan told CP24 on Friday. “The crews are on site ready to do whatever work is necessary.”

One of the buildings that is impacted by the outage has more than floors while the other is closer to 15 storeys.

The outages have left both buildings without functioning elevators or working air conditioning systems, meaning some residents have had to climb hundreds of stairs just to get home.

“It has been incredibly frustrating,” resident Risa Rosenfield told CP24. “I had to call Toronto Hydro and contact my board of directors. The property management company has communicated but not frequently enough.”

No timeline has been provided for when power will be restored.