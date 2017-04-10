

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Residents of an Annex triplex were evacuated this morning after a fire broke out in an upper apartment.

It happened at around 1:40 a.m. at a building near Bathurst and Dupont streets.

Police say it appears the fire originated in an upper floor apartment and was caused by a cigarette butt.

No injuries were reported.

The fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, was contained to one unit. The apartment sustained substantial smoke and water damage.

The fire department remains on scene and tenants have not yet been allowed to return to the building.