

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 62-year-old Richmond Hill bus driver has been fired after being charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl with a disability.

York Regional Police said the girl’s parent filed a report alleging the assault.

Following this report, officers went to a residence in the area of Yonge Street and Elgin Mills Road on Tuesday.

Police said a suspect was then arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the suspect has been operating a school bus for the past five years and most recently he has been working for Stock Transportation – a bus company that covers both public and catholic boards across Canada.

Police did not identify which school the bus driver worked at but noted that St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic High School and Alexander Mackenzie High School are “both nearby.”

Speaking with CTV News Toronto, CEO Terri Lowe of Stock Transportation said the bus driver had been terminated on Friday.

“We are disturbed by the allegations and have terminated the driver,” Lowe said. “We are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation.”

A photo of the accused – identified as Richmond Hill resident Hamid Mohaghegh Montazeri – has been released as investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Montazeri has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years old, invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years old and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17.