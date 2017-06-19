

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Major Mackenzie Drive was closed Monday morning after a collision between a police cruiser and a pick-up truck.

There were minor injuries reported in the crash but York Regional Police closed Major Mackenzie between Yonge and Bathurst streets to allow for a full investigation.

The collision occurred at the Richmond Hill intersection of Bathurst and Major Mackenzie around 4:10 a.m.

Though the injuries were not of a serious nature, the police officer involved in the crash was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. The truck driver did not suffer any injuries.

Officials said they hoped to have the intersection cleared of road blocks before the morning traffic rush.