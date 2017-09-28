

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Watch out Mill Pond neighbours. An alligator may have moved into the neighbourhood.

The Town of Richmond Hill has sent residents in the area a warning.

“Please be advised that the town is investigating a possible sighting of an alligator/ crocodile in Mill Pond,” says a letter from the parks department sent to residents Wednesday.

The letter sent to one home in particular says “We have noticed your home does not have a rear fence” and advises the homeowner to keep family pets out of the yard until the issue has been resolved.

The pond on Mill Street, between Bathurst and Yonge streets, is a popular nature spot for area residents and is surrounded by homes.

The letter says that the town has arranged for 24/7 security in the area until the issue is resolved.

No alligator-related injuries have been reported so far.