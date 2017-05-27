Rifle stolen after alleged break and enter into Parry Sound-area cabin
The OPP said a stretch of Highway 592 is closed due to a fire.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 12:56PM EDT
PARRY SOUND, Ont. -- Provincial police in Parry Sound, Ont., are investigating after a rifle was taken during an alleged break and enter.
OPP say a cabin was broken into sometime between May 24 and 25.
They say the firearm in question is a 2013 single shot, 20 gauge New England Woodstock rifle.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.