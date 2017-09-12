

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Riverdale resident who was reportedly upset with the constant use of a neighbouring home for film shoots is facing charges after he allegedly blared music from a portable stereo in an attempt to disrupt filming at the address.

Police say that they were called to a home at 456 Pape Avenue on Monday morning after receiving complaints about loud music that was disrupting a film shoot at 450 Pape Avenue. Police say that officers discovered a stereo on a table outside the home at 456 Pape Avenue upon arrival and asked the owner of the home to turn down the blaring music.

The owner initially complied but police say that he then turned on the stereo again after about an hour.

At that point, police were called back to the area and again asked the man to turn down the music.

This time, police say that the man refused to comply and proceeded to get another stereo and place it in a second floor window. The man then blared music from that stereo as well, police say.

Officers in turn gained permission to enter the man’s home and arrested him, according to police.

Nick Shcherban, 60, was charged with mischief over $5,000, criminal harassment, causing a disturbance and public mischief.

In a report that was published in the Toronto Star on Monday, Shcherban said that he chose to blare the music out of frustration with a never-ending series of film shoots at 450 Pape Avenue that have disrupted life in the neighbourhood.

The historic home has been the site of 11 productions since 2015, according to the city.

One neighbour who spoke with CP24 on Tuesday said that while film crews have been disruptive in the past, the one currently shooting at the home has done their best to minimize any disruptions.

“The film crews have been very disruptive in the past but this particular film crew has been incredibly respectful," the neighbor said. “They sent out notices, they knocked on doors and they asked for our approval. They are also not parking on the street. I have no complaints about this crew.”

The neighbour said that some film crews in the past have made loud noises throughout the night and have parked their vehicles up and down the street.

Shcherban was released on $1,000 bail following a court appearance on Tuesday. He is due back in court on Oct. 12.

The production that was being filmed at the address on Monday was the HBO movie Fahrenheit 451, which stars Michael B. Jordan.