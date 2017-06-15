Road closures in effect around town this weekend
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 6:52PM EDT
There are plenty of activities going on around Toronto this weekend, from the Much Music Video Awards to the Waterfront 10k Race. While there’s lots to do, drivers could find it tricky to get around town. Here’s a full list of closures to be aware of if you’re venturing out.
All weekend
TTC
There will be no subway service both ways on Line 1 between Sheppard West (formerly Downsview) and St. George stations on June 17 and June 18 due to signal upgrades.
Shuttle buses will only be operating between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations. The TTC is encouraging riders to use east-west bus routes to get to the Yonge stretch of Line 1 at Lawrence.
MuchMusic Video Awards
A number of roads will be closed off in the Entertainment District this weekend to accommodate the MuchMusic Video Awards, which take place on Sunday.
- John Street is closed between Queen and Richmond streets and eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane on Queen Street from Thursday until Monday at 3 a.m.
From 4 p.m. on Sunday until Monday at 3 a.m., other closures will be in effect in an area bounded by
- Richmond Street in the south
- Queen Street in the north
- Simcoe Street in the east
- Peter Street in the west
Taste of Little Italy
College Street will be closed off between Bathurst and Shaw Streets from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 3 a.m. to accommodate the Taste of Little Italy. Streetcars will be diverting along Dundas Street between Ossington and Bathurst streets.
The Village Festival
Church Street will be closed between Wood and Gloucester Streets from Saturday, June 17 at 9 a.m. to Monday, June 19 at 2 a.m. for the Village Festival.
Flavours of Fairbanks
Eglinton Avenue will be closed between Dufferin Street and Ronald Avenue from Friday, June 16 at 2 a.m. to Monday, June 19 at 4 a.m. for this event.
Saturday June 17
Waterfront 10k Race
- University Avenue will be closed between Queen and Dundas streets from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. A stretch of University will also be closed between Queen and Front streets between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.
- Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed between Bathurst Street and Colborne Lodge Drive from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- A number of smaller rolling closures will be in effect along the route as well.
Highland Creek Heritage Festival and Parade
Old Kingston Road will be closed between Watson Road and Kingston Road, and Morrish Road will be closed between Kingston Road and the south side of 226 Morrish Rd., on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thrill of the Grill
Danforth Avenue will be closed between Broadview and Playter Avenues on Saturday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Thrill of the Grill.
Sunday June 18
Journey to Conquer Cancer Run/Walk 5K
University Avenue will be closed between Bloor and Wellington Streets from 8 a.m. until noon to accommodate this event.
Bloor Yorkville Exotic Car Show
Bloor Street will be closed between Avenue Road and Bay Street from 6 to 8 p.m. for the car show.