

Web Staff, CP24.com





There are plenty of activities going on around Toronto this weekend, from the Much Music Video Awards to the Waterfront 10k Race. While there’s lots to do, drivers could find it tricky to get around town. Here’s a full list of closures to be aware of if you’re venturing out.

All weekend

TTC

There will be no subway service both ways on Line 1 between Sheppard West (formerly Downsview) and St. George stations on June 17 and June 18 due to signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will only be operating between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations. The TTC is encouraging riders to use east-west bus routes to get to the Yonge stretch of Line 1 at Lawrence.

MuchMusic Video Awards

A number of roads will be closed off in the Entertainment District this weekend to accommodate the MuchMusic Video Awards, which take place on Sunday.

John Street is closed between Queen and Richmond streets and eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane on Queen Street from Thursday until Monday at 3 a.m.

From 4 p.m. on Sunday until Monday at 3 a.m., other closures will be in effect in an area bounded by

Richmond Street in the south

Queen Street in the north

Simcoe Street in the east

Peter Street in the west

Taste of Little Italy

College Street will be closed off between Bathurst and Shaw Streets from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 3 a.m. to accommodate the Taste of Little Italy. Streetcars will be diverting along Dundas Street between Ossington and Bathurst streets.

The Village Festival

Church Street will be closed between Wood and Gloucester Streets from Saturday, June 17 at 9 a.m. to Monday, June 19 at 2 a.m. for the Village Festival.

Flavours of Fairbanks

Eglinton Avenue will be closed between Dufferin Street and Ronald Avenue from Friday, June 16 at 2 a.m. to Monday, June 19 at 4 a.m. for this event.

Saturday June 17

Waterfront 10k Race

University Avenue will be closed between Queen and Dundas streets from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. A stretch of University will also be closed between Queen and Front streets between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed between Bathurst Street and Colborne Lodge Drive from 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A number of smaller rolling closures will be in effect along the route as well.

Highland Creek Heritage Festival and Parade

Old Kingston Road will be closed between Watson Road and Kingston Road, and Morrish Road will be closed between Kingston Road and the south side of 226 Morrish Rd., on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thrill of the Grill

Danforth Avenue will be closed between Broadview and Playter Avenues on Saturday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Thrill of the Grill.

Sunday June 18

Journey to Conquer Cancer Run/Walk 5K

University Avenue will be closed between Bloor and Wellington Streets from 8 a.m. until noon to accommodate this event.

Bloor Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Bloor Street will be closed between Avenue Road and Bay Street from 6 to 8 p.m. for the car show.