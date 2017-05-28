

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Road closures will be place in the downtown core today for the 33rd annual World Partnership Walk.

The walk, which begins at David Pecaut Square, starts at 11 a.m.

The following road closures will be in place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Wellington Street West, John Street to University Avenue

Southbound Queen’s Park Crescent West, Hoskin Avenue to College Street

Northbound Queen’s Park Crescent East, College Street to Wellesley Street

Northbound University Avenue, Front Street to College Street

Southbound University Avenue, College Street to Front Street

Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area and ask motorists to consider alternate methods of transportation.

The TTC is not expected to see any significant impacts to service due to the event.