

Web Staff, CP24.com





The 23rd Goodlife Fitness Toronto Marathon will take over the city on Sunday, rain or shine.

Thousands of participants are expected to take part and road closures to accommodate the marathon will go into effect as early as 5:30 a.m.

The route begins at Mel Lastman Square near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue in North York, goes south on Yonge to Eglinton and then zigzags downtown to reach Lake Shore Boulevard in the city’s west end.

Rolling road closures will be in effect along the route. Here is a complete list:

Beecroft Road, Elmhurst Avenue to Horsham Avenue (with exception of northbound lane for access to condominium), from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Ellerslie Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Churchill Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

North York Boulevard, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Elmhurst Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Park Home Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

southbound Yonge Street, from Horsham Avenue to Highway 401, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Highway 401, southbound Yonge Street ramps, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Yonge Street, from Highway 401 to York Mills Road, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

southbound Yonge Street, from York Mills Road to Eglinton Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Yonge Street, from Eglinton Avenue to Chaplin Crescent, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Yonge Street, Chaplin Crescent to Aylmer Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

westbound Chaplin Crescent, Yonge Street to Oriole Parkway, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Oriole Parkway, Chaplin Crescent to Lonsdale Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

westbound Lonsdale Road, Avenue Road to Spadina Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

northbound Forest Hill Road, Lonsdale Road to Kilbarry Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

eastbound Kilbarry Road, Forest Hill Road to Warren Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Warren Road, Kilbarry Road to Lonsdale Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Spadina Road, Lonsdale Road to St. Clair Avenue West, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Spadina Road, St. Clair Avenue West to Austin Terrace, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Austin Terrace, Spadina Road to Walmer Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Walmer Road/Kendal Avenue, Austin Terrace to MacPherson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

MacPherson Avenue, Kendal Avenue to Davenport Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Davenport Road, MacPherson Avenue to Belmont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Belmont Street, Davenport Road to Yonge Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Aylmer Avenue, Yonge Street to Rosedale Valley Road, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Rosedale Valley Road, Aylmer Road to Bayview Avenue, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bayview Avenue, Rosedale Valley Road to Lower River Street, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lower River Street, Bayview Avenue to King Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

westbound King Street East, River Street to Sumach Street, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sumach Street, King Street East to Eastern Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Avenue, Sumach Street to Front Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Front Street East, Eastern Avenue to Wellington Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wellington Street East/Wellington Street West, Front Street East to John Street, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

John Street, Wellington Street West to Front Street West, from 7 a.m. to noon

Front Street West, John Street to Bathurst Street, from 7 a.m. to noon

Bathurst Street, Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fort York Boulevard, Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marine Parade Drive, Humber Bay Park East to Waterfront Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterfront Drive, Marine Parade Drive to Palace Pier Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard curb Lane, Humber River to Ontario Place Boulevard (with access to roads on the south side when safe to do so), from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TTC vehicles will be assisted through gaps in the run where possible.

Motorists and transit users are being advised to use alternate routes to avoid the closures wherever possible.