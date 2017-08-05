

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The 50th annual Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade will take over a section of the downtown core on Saturday and some major road closures will be in place for the event.

The parade, which starts at 8:30 a.m., will leave from Exhibition Place from British Columbia Road and head east along Lake Shore Boulevard West. The parade will wrap up at 9:30 p.m.

The event is expected to feature 11 large Mas Bands, six-to-eight guest bands, and six Steel Bands.

Lake Shore Boulevard West is currently closed between Colborne Lodge Drive and Strachan Avenue. The road will reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The following Gardiner Expressway ramps will also be closed:

Eastbound Gardiner Expressway exit to Jameson Avenue

Jameson Avenue and British Columbia entraces rampts to eastbound Gardiner Expressway

Westbound Gardiner Expressway to Dunn Avenue exit ramp

The TTC will offer additional service to and from the event and those taking part in the festivities are encouraged to take public transit.