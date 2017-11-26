Road closures will be in place in the east end of the city for the annual Beaches Santa Claus Parade.

The following road closures will be in place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday:

  • Westbound Kingston Road (eastbound will operate in a limited capacity) from Main Street to Victoria Park Avenue
  • Walter Street will be closed from Kingston Road to Lyall Avenue
  • Kimberley Avenue will be closed from Lyall Avenue to Swanwick Avenue
  • Swanwick Avenue will be closed from Kimberley Avenue to Main Street as the parade ends and disperses.

Minor delays are expected on the TTC in the area during the parade.