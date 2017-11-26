

Web Staff , CP24.com





Road closures will be in place in the east end of the city for the annual Beaches Santa Claus Parade.

The following road closures will be in place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday:

Westbound Kingston Road (eastbound will operate in a limited capacity) from Main Street to Victoria Park Avenue

Walter Street will be closed from Kingston Road to Lyall Avenue

Kimberley Avenue will be closed from Lyall Avenue to Swanwick Avenue

Swanwick Avenue will be closed from Kimberley Avenue to Main Street as the parade ends and disperses.

Minor delays are expected on the TTC in the area during the parade.