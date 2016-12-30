A number of road closures will be in place downtown on Saturday night for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Nathan Phillips Square.

The event gets underway with a skating party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and live music will be on until 11:55 p.m.

A pyrotechnic show will follow the countdown at midnight.

To accommodate the festivities, the following road closures will be in place from 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

  • Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue
  • Bay Street from Richmond Street West to Dundas Street West
  • York Street from Richmond Street West to Queen Street West
  • Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
  • Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street
  • James Street from Queen Street West to Albert Street

Roads will be closed for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The closure will also result in a diversion of the 501 Queen streetcar via King Street between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.