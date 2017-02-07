

The Canadian Press





ALTONA, Man. - Police in southern Manitoba saved this pig's bacon.

Officers with the Altona Police Service were called Monday about a pig blocking lunch-hour traffic on the town's main street.

Cpl. Shawn Tarnick says officers didn't want the animal to get hurt and were able to pilot the porker out the community.

He says a farmer who noticed he was missing a pig quickly showed up with a trailer and officers helped corral it inside.

Tarnick says the pig did not appear to have suffered any injuries.