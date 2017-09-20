

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An ongoing event known as “Rosedale Jam” being promoted online has led to teenagers being robbed and assaulted in the area of Rosedale Park, Toronto police said.

Police received calls on Saturday reporting three separate incidents in connection with a party that took place in the area Mount Pleasant Road and Roxborough Drive.

Police said there have been multiple parties in this area that have resulted in “swarming-style robberies, stabbings and assaults.”

All of the victims of these alleged incidents are between the ages of 14 and 16 years old, police said.

According to investigators, these events – promoted as “Rosedale Jam” – are being advertised through social media sites, including Snapchat and various webpages, prompting “hundreds of people” to show up.

Police said many of these people are “strangers to each other.”

“The boys and girls appear to be attending these locations for the sole purpose of carrying out robberies and other forms of criminal activity,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “These appear to be an ongoing event, on a weekly basis, in various public places.”

Police are searching for about eight to 10 boys and girls involved in these alleged incidents.

They were seen wearing hoodies while covering their faces with bandanas at the time.

As well, police said they would live to advise the public of the heightened concerns for these events as they have received many medical calls relating to “unconscious people, intoxicated youth and those under the influence of drugs.”