

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Rosie MacLennan and track superstar, Andre De Grasse were among 14 athletes inducted into the Toronto Sport Hall of Honour on Wednesday night.

“This recognition program is an opportunity for us to celebrate past and present athletes, coaches, builders and partners who have contributed to Toronto’s communities through sport,” said Mayor John Tory.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs legend Bobby Baun was also honoured in the sport legends category.

Baun carved a name for himself almost 55 years ago when he scored one of the franchise’s most famous goals in a Stanley Cup final with a broken leg.

He refers to this moment as “a triple flutter kick with a follow-up blooper.”

“This is a kind of Toronto sport story that you want to honour,” Tory added.

Now the 80-year-old continues to inspire a new generation of athletes to hit the ice.

“It was a fun time to play and I had a lot of great moments and a lot of enjoyment in our sport,” Baun told CP24 after accepting his award.

The ceremony took place at the Pan Am Sports Centre.

This is only the second year Toronto’s finest athletes have been honoured, an initiative which is owed to the 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games.

“You know music is a universal language, art is a universal language, sport is something that can bring everyone together from around the world and even in our own great city,” said Tory. “It’s important to recognize people who have brought such great honour to the city.”

Canada’s trampoline champion, Rosie MacLennan is this year’s female athlete of the year.

“It has been an incredible journey,” MacLennan told CP24. “I mean trampoline was something that I became really passionate about, and it’s just been so fun and my coaches made it so that we can keep on going and we will keep on going. I don’t feel like I’m done yet.”

The awards consist of 10 categories “honouring real Toronto sport heroes.”

“I hope it’s a role model to people to get involved in sport, and to learn how to win and how to loose, and how to be on a team and all those things that are so important,” Tory said.