

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A raft of proposed measures to regulate short-term rentals in Toronto will go before the city’s Executive Committee today.

The proposals, laid out in a staff report tabled last week, would make services like Airbnb register with the city and pay a licensing fee. Those who use the app to rent out their homes would also have to register with the city.

The rules would also limit short-term rentals to people’s primary residences, meaning that owners would not be allowed to rent out income properties for a term of less than 28 days.

The measures are aimed at opening up the amount of available long-term rentals in the city amid ultra-low vacancy rates that make it difficult to find a place to live in Toronto. They’re also meant to stop condo buildings from being turned into de facto hotels.

Last week, Airbnb issued a statement welcoming the report and saying it would need time to examine the proposals in more detail. The executive committee is expected to hear the company’s detailed input today when it considers the proposals.

Any recommendations the committee adopts would still have to go before a full session of city council to be approved.