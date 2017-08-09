

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A decision is expected Wednesday in the case of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a female parking enforcement officer after a night of partying.

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara, all officers of the same Toronto Police Service division, have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with the January 2015 incident.

A court previously heard that the three officers and a female parking enforcement officer went drinking at two bars and a strip club on the night of January 16, 2015 as part of a “rookie buy night.”

The four later ended up at the Westin Harbour Castle, where one of the officer’s had booked a hotel room. It was there the woman, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, alleges the three officers sexually assaulted her.

The complainant previously told a Toronto court that she was intoxicated and did not consent to having sex with the officers. She also said she believed she was drugged by someone at some point during the night.

She testified that during the alleged assault, she felt powerless and unable to move or speak.

During the judge-alone trial, Nyznik's lawyer, Harry Black, suggested that there was no evidence that the woman was drugged and submitted that the complainant initiated consensual sex with the officers.

He accused the woman of making up the allegations because he said she was afraid it would harm her reputation.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy will deliver her decision on Wednesday morning.

-With files from The Canadian Press