

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews have repaired a ruptured sewer pipe that caused a giant sinkhole to open up on Yonge Street earlier this week.

The sinkhole opened up on Yonge Street at Roxborough Street on Tuesday morning, prompting a full closure of the roadway.

The city was able to reopen one lane in each direction on Thursday evening; however the two centre lanes remained closed as crews excavated the ground to gain access to the ruptured pipe, which was located 15 feet under the surface.

According to a statement from a city spokesperson, crews finally reached the pipe yesterday and determined that concrete had been lodged in parts of it. The concrete was then removed early this morning and the pipe was repaired.

“Crews are now preparing to remove the shoring and begin the backfill,” spokesperson Ellen Leesti said in a written statement. “Timing for complete restoration of the site is dependent on material delivery, including asphalt. We expect the road to be fully re-opened within the next few days if not sooner.”

It has not been determined what caused the pipe to rupture, however some contractors have said that work recently completed by Enbridge on a nearby gas line may be to blame.

For its part, Enbridge has told CP24 that is “assisting the city with immediate repairs”

and “working with them to determine the cause of the sewer main break.”