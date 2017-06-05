

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Chief Mark Saunders says a dashcam video that shows two Toronto police officers making fun of a woman with Down syndrome is not representative of the job police do every day.

“The men and women of the Toronto Police Service go out there and try to do a good job each and every day,” Saunders told CP24. “By no means is this situation a fair representation of what goes on on a day-to-day basis.”

Speaking to CP24 Monday, the woman’s mother, Pamela Munoz, said the incident occurred in November during a traffic stop.

Munoz said she was driving with her daughter Francie when an officer pulled her over and gave her a ticket for allegedly making a left-hand turn on a red light. When she told the officer that she planned to fight the ticket, he told her it was all on video captured on the cruiser’s dashboard camera.

Munoz recently obtained the video through disclosure and she said she was listening to it at work when she realized there was also audio on it.

“That’s when I heard all of the derogatory terms they (the police officers) used to describe Francie. You know, that she was a half person, disfigured… that he would be using the word ‘artistic’ to describe people that are different, meanwhile laughing, making fun in between,” Munoz said. “We were very hurt. I was absolutely enraged.”

Munoz said it was especially upsetting to hear those words coming from police officers.

“That is something we have always told Francie. The police, you will trust them. If you are ever in trouble, you need help, these are the people you go to and then you hear something like this and she’s not going to feel comfortable maybe approaching a police officer,” Munoz said. “We definitely don’t want this to upset her anymore.”

Speaking with CP24 after meeting with Chief Saunders for about an hour later on Monday, Francie’s father Carlos Munoz said he admired the chief’s courage for visiting their home and showing that he is a decent human being.

“The chief actually came into the house as a private citizen to talk to us as a father, as a human being. The conversation that we had with him was very cordial, very frank,” Carlos Munoz said. “We’re satisfied with what the chief is doing at this particular time, but when it comes to the apologies from the officers, we’ll have to talk about that a little later in terms of what we expect from them, what we want.”

The family has asked for disciplinary procedures against the officers and has said they would like to see both officers apologize. However, Carlos Munoz said he feels “a little more assured that things are moving along” after meeting with Saunders.

“We do know that the police are not all like that,” he said. “We understand that and we hope that this is just an isolated incident and that it will never happen again.”

For her part, Francie Munoz said she felt “relieved” after speaking with the chief.

“It felt good to talk to him,” she said. “He was very understanding with the problem.”

While the officers have not yet spoken directly with the family, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said he has spoken to the officers and that they are “very apologetic” and “embarrassed.”

“They want to do whatever they need to do to make this right. This is not what they’re known for, this type of conduct,” McCormack said. “They understand how inappropriate (it is) and want to rebuild the confidence and trust that has been lost.”

Tory: Behaviour 'profoundly unacceptable'

Mayor John Tory told CTV Toronto Monday that he had a chat with Francie’s father over the weekend to make it clear that the city does not see the behavior caught on tape as acceptable.

“We just don’t live in a city where it’s permissible to make fun of or otherwise disparage people who are either different or who might have differing abilities in any way. So you just find this kind of thing profoundly unacceptable,” Tory said.

He said he had a “good chat” with Carlos Munoz on Sunday night and told him that he hoped he could “see his way clear to get beyond this and to forgive whatever had happened.”

“We had a chat about that and obviously now there are some disciplinary proceedings that will go forward and we’ll see what the result of those is.”

Munoz said she hopes this incident will serve as a reminder that more awareness and training is needed.

“As a parent, I’m still very angry,” she said. “Hopefully the Toronto Police Service will change some things.”