

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that there are still a number of “unanswered questions” when it comes to the alleged beating of a Whitby man by an off-duty Toronto cop in December, chief among them the delay in the notification of the Special Victims Unit.

Human rights lawyer Julian Falconer has said that the victim, Dafonte Miller, was walking to a friend’s house in the area of Thickson Road and William Stephenson Drive in Whitby when he passed by two men standing inside a garage in the area.

Falconer said that one of the men identified himself as a police officer and when Miller refused to answer the man’s questions, the two men began to chase him

Falconer said the men eventually caught up with Miller and beat him “within an inch of his life.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The SIU was not initially notified about the incident but began an investigation in April, when they were contacted by the victim’s lawyer.

The agency then charged Const. Michael Theriault and a civilian earlier this month with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and public mischief.

Discussing the case with reporters on Wednesday, Tory said that he “can’t judge” whether there was a cover-up at play but he said that he does have “serious” questions about the way things played out.

“My understanding is that there is a claim by one party to this that the person was identified as a police officer and another one that they weren’t identified,” he said. “There are unanswered questions there and things that aren’t clear and that is a concern to me given that it involved an act of violence committed on a citizen by someone who is a police officer.”

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday night, Police Chief Mark Saunders said that officers with the Toronto Police Service reviewed the December incident between Theriault and 19-year-old Dafonte Miller “thoroughly” and found that it did not meet the threshold required to notify the Special Investigations Unit, which serves as the province’s police watchdog.

Asked about the incident on Wednesday, Saunders said that the information that police had in December suggested that Theriault did not identify himself as an officer.

Saunders, however, said that the “the truth will come out as to what the officers knew and when they knew it.”

"I can tell you that the officers that were investigating from an SIU perspective were dealing with the information that they knew at the time and at the end of the day their decision was that he did not identify himself as a police officer to the person that he was in contact with," he said

The police chief conceded that Theriault may have identified himself as an officer in a 9-1-1 call but he said that in order for the SIU to get involved he would have had to either identify himself as an officer to Miller or use or display equipment that was issued to him as an officer.

“I’m not disputing the phone call but the phone call is not what the investigation is about,” Saunders said.

Falconer has previously said that Miller suffered fractures to his face and that the injuries he sustained were so severe that he has permanently lost the use of his right eye.

Falconer has also said that when an investigation into the incident was launched by Durham police, Miller was the one who was charged initially.

In fact, the SIU only began their investigation after Falconer’s firm contacted them.

“Ironically, the one who had all the injuries… gets charged for possession of a weapon, assault, all of that, in circumstances where the officer and his brother had no injuries whatsoever,” Falconer told CP24 last week.

Questioned about the case on Wednesday, Saunders told reporters that “there needs to be an explanation and there will be an explanation provided.”

The police chief, however, said that there are “two completely different sides” to the story and that the real truth will come out in court proceedings.