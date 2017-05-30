

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





If you’re thinking of heading out to the Scarborough Bluffs for a hike or selfie, you’ll have to find another natural oasis.

Scarborough Bluffs is the latest casualty of excess spring rainfall.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says Scarborough’s escarpment has experienced up to 15 landslides on the east-side in the last two months due to erosion caused by Lake Ontario’s elevated levels and the city’s record rainfall.

“As lake levels continue to rise, the bluffs will continue to erode and additional landslides are predicted to occur,” Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said on its website.

Since the beginning of April, Toronto has been bombarded by showers – receiving a total of 236 millimetres of rain, which is nearly 60 per cent above average, according to CP24’s meteorologist Bill Coulter.

As a result, widespread flooding has plagued neighbourhoods, including shuttering Toronto Islands’ access to anyone but non-residents or emergency workers until at least July 1.

Since the area's trails are widely used by hikers and dog walkers, many of which venture close to the edge, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is taking no chances. Tuesday morning an adventurous dog tumbled down the bluffs while out for a walk with her owner, requiring rescue from Toronto Fire.

“The city of Toronto has placed some extra danger tape around just to make sure people are understanding just how dangerous it is,” Toronto and Region Conservation Authority waterfront specialist Nancy Gaffney told CP24 Tuesday.

“We are very serious about the hazards here. We don’t want to use city resources, as in enforcement or bylaw officers watching people and fining them. We just want people to stay away from the bluffs at this time.”

The saturated ground makes the surface unsteady and unpredictable. Portions of bluffs’ shoreline along the bottom sections are hollowed out, as the earth collapsed.

“With the amount of rain we’ve had, the ground is very saturated,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said. “That really affects the cohesion of the soil and just increases the risk exponentially. You could literally be standing here and have that earth give way.”

Falling from the top of the cliff’s edge can be around a 300-foot drop, Pegg estimates. Landslides also can carry lots of debris, including soil, rocks, bricks and other hazards, which could result in serious injuries or a fatality.

The edge of the bluffs has been cordoned off by a fence, featuring bright orange warning signs, which read “no trespassing.” Thrill-seekers who choose to ignore the warning and hop the fence can face up to a $5,000 fine.

“We really need people to respect the face that it’s extremely dangerous,” Pegg said. “When we have to send our crews here to do a rescue, that’s putting our firefighters in a significant amount of harm too.

“We need people to stay safe and to stay on this side of the fence.”