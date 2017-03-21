

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A group of nine city councillors from Scarborough have penned an open letter, urging their constituents to “stand up one more time” for a one-stop subway extension to the Scarborough Town Centre.

The cost of the Scarborough subway extension has risen from $2 billion when it was first approved in 2013 to an estimated $3.35 billion, prompting some members of council to openly call for the revival of a less expensive light rail transit plan that was kyboshed under former mayor Rob Ford.

In the letter released Tuesday, the nine Scarborough-area councillors urged residents to “send a message to council” about their support for the subway prior to a vote on its preferred alignment that is scheduled for next week.

That vote could conceivably turn into a referendum on the Scarborough subway itself.

“We're proud the mayor, the TTC and most on council have recognized the need to provide good transit connections across the city, including in Scarborough. But we need your help to move ahead with this plan,” the letter states. “You have said loudly and clearly with your votes in municipal elections, provincial elections and federal elections that you want a subway extension, that you want better transit. Unfortunately, some at city hall still refuse to hear you. Call, e-mail or write us. Send a message to council. Stand up one more time for a Scarborough subway.”

At one point, Mayor Tory had promised that the city would be able to build the subway extension and a 17-stop LRT line to the University of Toronto Scarborough campus with the $3.56 billion in funds that had been set aside for Scarborough transit.

The cost increases on the subway extension have, however, raised questions about whether both projects can be built.

In the open letter, the councillors say that the subway is “only one part of the plan” for Scarborough and note that there is actually the potential for 24 stops if the LRT and six proposed SmartTrack stations actually get build.

It should be noted that neither of those projects are currently funded.

“We are proud that this 24-stop transit plan for Scarborough will serve residents, help people travel into, out of and within Scarborough easily, and provide the right transit where it makes sense across the east end of the city,” the letter says.

The letter, which is addressed to Scarborough residents, is signed by nine of the 10 councillors representing the borough. The only Scarborough councillor who did not sign the letter is Ward 43 Coun. Paul Ainslie. Ainslie has previously called for the one-stop subway extension to be scrapped in favour of a cheaper light rail transit plan. He voted against the subway at a meeting of the mayor’s executive committee earlier this month, where he was the lone vote in opposition.