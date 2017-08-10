

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One woman is dead after a collision involving a TTC bus and a vehicle occured in Scarborough.

According to officials, emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Water Tower Gate at around 6 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A female patient suffered “catastrophic injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics said.

It is not known if the woman was a pedestrian or inside either of the vehicles involved at the time of the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

Road closures are in place in the area as police are on scene investigating.