

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 50-year-old woman is dead after a TTC bus and a vehicle collided in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

According to officials, emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Water Tower Gate at around 6 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police said the woman’s vehicle rear-ended the TTC bus, which had 20 passengers on board at the time.

The woman suffered “catastrophic injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics said.

The cause of the collision is not known and no other injuries were reported.

Road closures were in place in the area as police investigated the scene, but they have since reopened.