

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man is suffering from serious burns after a fire broke out in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. at a building believed to be an auto repair shop in the area of Kennedy Road and Nantucket Boulevard.

According to officials, one person and a vehicle were affected by the fire.

Toronto paramedics said a man believed to be in his 40’s was taken to a burn centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Toronto Fire platoon chief Colin Griffin told CP24 on Wednesday that firefighters had the fire under control as of around 10 p.m.

“We’re still just wrapping up the operations end of the fire,” he said. “All of the areas have had a search of them done and there are no other victims from the fire.”

Toronto police are on scene assisting with the investigation.