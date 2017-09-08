

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid won't be running again in the provincial election next year.

The veteran politician says his decision has nothing to do with the polls -- which have not been favourable to his Liberal party lately.

Duguid, who had a heart attack last year, says he made the decision after discussions with his wife, family and friends.

The representative for Scarborough Centre, elected to the legislature in 2003, also served as a city councillor in Scarborough and Toronto for nine years.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says that Duguid's work, particularly the frequent travel needed, meant the kind of personal sacrifice that weighs on people considering running.

Speaker Dave Levac, the Liberal representative for Brant, and Monte Kwinter, Ontario's oldest MPP, have also announced they won't seek re-election.

Former environment minister Glen Murray recently left government for the private sector.