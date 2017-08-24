Scarborough man dead after rollover east of Peterborough
A male driver is dead following a crash on County Road 47 near the township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Wednesday August 23, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 12:33PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have identified a Scarborough man as the driver killed in a fatal single-vehicle rollover east of Peterborough yesterday.
The collision happened on County Road 47 in the township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen at around 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Officers arrived to find a single male at the scene, with a vehicle lying on its roof in the west ditch.
The man, identified by police Thursday as 32-year-old Ryan Fitzgerald, succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators have not said what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the fatal crash.