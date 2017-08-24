

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have identified a Scarborough man as the driver killed in a fatal single-vehicle rollover east of Peterborough yesterday.

The collision happened on County Road 47 in the township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen at around 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Officers arrived to find a single male at the scene, with a vehicle lying on its roof in the west ditch.

The man, identified by police Thursday as 32-year-old Ryan Fitzgerald, succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have not said what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the fatal crash.