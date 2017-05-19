Scarborough RT service resumes after morning train evacuation
The Scarborough RT is shown.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 9:14AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2017 12:06PM EDT
The TTC says service on the Scarborough RT has resumed after a train was damaged and had to be evacuated Friday morning, forcing the full closure of the line for much of the morning rush hour.
A power-off situation was reported on the line at 7:44 a.m., at Scarborough Centre Station.
Spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 that a train was damaged in an unknown incident near Midland Station.
Crews evacuated 129 passengers off the train. Nobody was injured in the incident.
It is not yet known what damaged the train.
Service resumed on the line shortly after noon on Friday.