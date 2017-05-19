

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The TTC says service on the Scarborough RT has resumed after a train was damaged and had to be evacuated Friday morning, forcing the full closure of the line for much of the morning rush hour.

A power-off situation was reported on the line at 7:44 a.m., at Scarborough Centre Station.

Spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 that a train was damaged in an unknown incident near Midland Station.

Crews evacuated 129 passengers off the train. Nobody was injured in the incident.

It is not yet known what damaged the train.

Service resumed on the line shortly after noon on Friday.