Scarborough stabbing sends 2 to hospital
Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 5:28AM EDT
Two people were rushed to hospital this morning following a stabbing in Scarborough.
It happened near Eglinton and Midland avenues shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Paramedics say one male victim was transported to a trauma centre and the other male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Both males suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.