Scheer names rookie MP as Quebec lieutenant
Conservative MP Alain Rayes stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:06PM EDT
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named a rookie MP as his Quebec lieutenant.
Scheer announced Saturday that Alain Rayes will be his political lieutenant in the province.
Rayes, who represents the riding of Richmond-Arthabaska, was elected to the House of Commons in the 2015 election.
Scheer issued a statement Saturday saying that Rayes, a former mayor of Victoriaville, has shown his talents as an organizer.