School bus cancellations for Feb. 7, 2017
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 6:07AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 6:39AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today
Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled
Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools open but buses cancelled in zones 1, 2, and 3.
Peel District School Board: All buses cancelled this morning
Simcoe County: All buses cancelled today
Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario: Buses cancelled for areas including Peterborough, Northumberland and Clarington.
York Region and York Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled today
PLEASE NOTE: The Toronto District School Board says buses are running this morning