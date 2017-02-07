

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017:

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board: Schools open but buses cancelled in zones 1, 2, and 3.

Peel District School Board: All buses cancelled this morning

Simcoe County: All buses cancelled today

Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario: Buses cancelled for areas including Peterborough, Northumberland and Clarington.

York Region and York Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled today

PLEASE NOTE: The Toronto District School Board says buses are running this morning