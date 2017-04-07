

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Friday, April 7, 2017:

Peel School Board: Buses have been cancelled in Caledon but continue to run to Huttonville PS, James Grieve PS and Southfields Village PS.

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses serving St Andrew, St Benedict, St Peter and Robert F. Hall are cancelled.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes are cancelled.

Student Transportation Service Consortium of Grey Bruce: All buses into Teeswater, Lucknow & Ripley are cancelled.

Nipissing and Parry Sound Student Transportation Services: Buses are cancelled for East Parry Sound South, South of Hwy. 522, South River/Sundridge, Burk’s Falls/Magnetawan, Katrine/Emsdale/Kearn, Sprucedale/Novar.

Dufferin Country: All school buses in Division 4 are cancelled.