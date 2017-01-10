School bus cancellations for Tues. Jan. 10, 2017
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 5:57AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 8:15AM EST
Closures and cancellations
Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board - all school bus and taxi transportation cancelled. Schools open
Dufferin County - All school taxis and buses cancelled. Schools open with exception of those who depend on transportation
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board - Buses cancelled
Durham - All buses cancelled for the DDSB and DCDSB. Schools remain open
Guelph/South Wellington - All school taxis and buses cancelled but all schools are open
Halton - Transportation to and from school cancelled for both school boards but schools remain open
Hastings and Prince Edward District - all school bus and taxi transportation cancelled. Schools open
Holy Trinity School in Richmond Hill - closed today
Honey Harbour Public School - school buses cancelled
Limestone District School Board - all school bus and taxi transportation cancelled. Schools open
Muskoka - School buses have been cancelled
Parry Sound and Nipissing - All busing cancelled
Peel School Board - Buses cancelled, schools open
Simcoe County - All school buses and vans in Simcoe County have been cancelled
Whitney Public School - all school bus and taxi transportation cancelled. Schools open
York Region - All school bus, minivan and taxi service for York Region and York Catholic District school boards cancelled today
Normal operations
Toronto - TDSB and TCDSB school buses are running today although there may be weather related delays