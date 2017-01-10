

CP24.com





Closures and cancellations

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board - all school bus and taxi transportation cancelled. Schools open

Dufferin County - All school taxis and buses cancelled. Schools open with exception of those who depend on transportation

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board - Buses cancelled

Durham - All buses cancelled for the DDSB and DCDSB. Schools remain open

Guelph/South Wellington - All school taxis and buses cancelled but all schools are open

Halton - Transportation to and from school cancelled for both school boards but schools remain open

Hastings and Prince Edward District - all school bus and taxi transportation cancelled. Schools open

Holy Trinity School in Richmond Hill - closed today

Honey Harbour Public School - school buses cancelled

Limestone District School Board - all school bus and taxi transportation cancelled. Schools open

Muskoka - School buses have been cancelled

Parry Sound and Nipissing - All busing cancelled

Peel School Board - Buses cancelled, schools open

Simcoe County - All school buses and vans in Simcoe County have been cancelled

Whitney Public School - all school bus and taxi transportation cancelled. Schools open

York Region - All school bus, minivan and taxi service for York Region and York Catholic District school boards cancelled today

Normal operations

Toronto - TDSB and TCDSB school buses are running today although there may be weather related delays