Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017: Centre Wellington, The Town of Erin and the Town of Rockwood: Buses cancelled today

Dufferin County: All buses cancelled, schools open

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled in Caledon and Dufferin County.

Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled in zones 1, 2, and 3. Buses running to areas in Zone 4, including Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Brooklin and Oshawa.

North Wellington: All buses cancelled, schools open

Peel District School Board: Buses cancelled in Caledon and Dufferin County.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in Haliburton and City of Kawartha Lakes cancelled for the day.