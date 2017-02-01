

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A school bus driver has been fired after a 19-year-old Toronto high school student with special needs was left on a bus for approximately six hours last week, the driver's employer says.

The student, who attends York Humber High School, was reportedly locked on the bus after the driver failed to check and see if any students were still inside the vehicle.

In a statement issued by Stock Transportation, the company responsible for the bus, spokesperson Molly Hart said the safety of students is their "top priority."

"Our drivers are required to conduct a child check to look for students at the end of each route. In this instance, the procedure was not followed and the driver has been terminated," the statement, emailed to CP24 Wednesday, read.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird called the incident "completely unacceptable."

“Since it happened, the school has been working very closely with the student and her family to offer any supports we can and to reassure them that this will not happen again,” Bird said in a statement emailed to CP24.

He added that all bus drivers are required to visually check the entire bus prior to locking it.

“We have reiterated with all carriers our clear expectations that this must be done and that drivers receive regular training on this process. We have also ensured that automated attendance calls at this school and similar schools will be made regardless of the student’s age," Bird concluded.