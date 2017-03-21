

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are trying to locate a school bus that was stolen from a parking lot in Burlington sometime in the last 10 days.

Halton Regional Police say the 1999 International Model 3800 bus, which seats 72 passengers, was listed for sale in a parking lot in the area of North Service Road and Appleby Line in Burlington.

Sometime between March 10 and 20, it was unlawfully taken from the lot, police say.

It is yellow and colour and had the license plate BK 8359. “Hamilton Christian Transportation Services” was written on its side.

An image of a similar bus to the one that was stolen was provided by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).