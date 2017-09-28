

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Leslieville school remains in a hold and secure after an unconfirmed threat.

Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public School near Queen Street East and Woodfield Road was placed in the hold and secure Thursday morning.

Officers attended the school Thursday morning to investigate.

Toronto police and the Toronto District School Board called the move precautionary, but would not say exactly what the threat was.

A note to parents Thursday said police found “nothing of concern” after their search, but that the order remains in place as they investigate.

The note said students were kept inside for morning recess and that those who stay at the school for lunch would be kept indoors today. It said students who normally go home for lunch would only be released to parents.

“All students at the school remain safe and supervised,” the letter reads.

A Terry Fox Run planned for this afternoon has also been postponed because of the threat.