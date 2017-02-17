

CP24.com





A school trustee who referred to a black parent as a N----- has announced she is resigning, three months after the incident took place.

Nancy Elgie made the comment during a public school board meeting in November, 2016. Though she apologized for using the racial slur, calls for her resignation have been relentless.

On Friday, Elgie posted a video on YouTube to discuss her “terrible mistake” and how she is “mortified” by what transpired.

“I apologized to the parent involved and colleagues as soon as I could and want to reiterate that apology,” she said.

“Some have questioned why I didn’t resign immediately,” she said. “It was not about protecting my position and I don’t plan to run again. The main concern was the lesson to students if the punishment was punitive and not restorative.”

She said she has decided to step down to allow trustees “to move forward and allow a process of healing to begin.”

Elgie said she has agonized over how she could have said something so terrible .

“I have agonized over this. You can apologize but it is still deeply embarrassing.”

