Sea Lion pulls little girl into water at B.C. wharf
A Sea Lion is seen pulling a young girl into the water near a Vancouver area wharf. (YouTube/ Michael Fujiwara)
CTVNews.ca
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 1:30PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 1:43PM EDT
A young girl in British Columbia got up close and personal with a surly sea lion on Saturday.
Bystander video posted online shows the animal emerging from the water at a wharf in Steveston, B.C. before it snatched the child by her dress and dragged her under.
Screams erupted from the crowd before a man believed to be her father jumped in to help her. Both were pulled to safety unharmed.
A group of people were throwing bread crumbs to the hungry marine mammal prior to the kidnapping.
I captured a scary moment of a seal dragging a young girl into the water at the #Richmond Steveston Wharf #Vancouver https://t.co/58mzL0v1mM— Michael Fujiwara (@MichaelFujiwara) May 21, 2017