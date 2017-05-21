

A young girl in British Columbia got up close and personal with a surly sea lion on Saturday.

Bystander video posted online shows the animal emerging from the water at a wharf in Steveston, B.C. before it snatched the child by her dress and dragged her under.

Screams erupted from the crowd before a man believed to be her father jumped in to help her. Both were pulled to safety unharmed.

A group of people were throwing bread crumbs to the hungry marine mammal prior to the kidnapping.