

The Canadian Press





YORKTON, Sask. - The military says a search and rescue technician who died in a training accident in Saskatchewan had some sort of parachute malfunction.

Master Cpl. Alfred Barr was a member of 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 17 Wing in Winnipeg.

Col. Andy Cook, commander of 17 Wing, says Barr's death near Yorkton Wednesday is under investigation and right now the Royal Canadian Air Force has more questions than answers.

The military says it was a routine parachute drop training mission, but noted that search and rescue is a challenging job that is done under very difficult conditions.

Barr, who was from Lethbridge, Alta., joined the military in 2010, but just graduated from the search and rescue training course in June.

The military says Barr's comrades are grieving the loss of a friend who was a member of small, tight-knit group of highly trained rescuers known as “SAR-Techs.”