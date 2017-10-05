

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A search party headed to Algonquin Park this morning hopes they will be able to locate a Markham man who has been missing since Monday.

Eugene Kim’s family last saw the 38-year-old father of two on Monday morning in the area of Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard and say they have reason to believe he is now in northern Ontario.

Kim’s brother Sean told reporters Wednesday that Kim texted his wife at around 9 p.m. Monday night and said he would be home in an hour. Hours later, Kim texted his wife to say that he would be home “soon.”

Police previously confirmed that investigators traced Kim’s phone to a cell tower in the area of North Bay, about 335 kilometres from where his family last saw him on Monday morning.

Sean Kim said it appears his brother also paid for a permit to enter Algonquin Park.

Staff at the park reported seeing Kim with someone when he purchased the permit but the identity of that person is not known.

Investigators say they currently have no reason to believe that Kim’s disappearance is linked to anything criminal but his family says this behaviour is extremely out of character for him.

Officers from two OPP detachments and Algonquin Park conservation officers are searching area campgrounds for Kim.

Kim, according to police, has no known link to the North Bay area but enjoys camping.

Eugene is described as a Korean male, who is approximately five-feet-nine inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has black hair and wears glasses.

York Regional Police have described Kim’s vehicle as a black Nissan Rouge.