

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The search for a Toronto filmmaker who disappeared after emerging from a dive off the coast of the Florida Keys on Tuesday will continue today.

Rob Stewart, 37, was diving near Alligator Reef in Islamorada, Florida on Tuesday afternoon with two other people. A colleague he was diving with collapsed when they surfaced and the group rushed to help him. Stewart reportedly signalled he was fine but subsequently vanished and hasn’t been seen since.

“There are a lot of variables that go into how long someone can survive in the water. Everything from water temperature to wave heights to experience of the person in the water and athletic ability,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Eric Woodall told CP24 on Friday morning. “Everything is pretty favourable with Mr. Stewart. The water has been pretty warm and he has a lot of experience in the water. All that factors into our search patterns and where we are looking for him.”

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel searched through the night on Thursday for Stewart and there are plans to conduct an aerial search with the assistance of a U.S. Navy helicopter today.

Woodfall told CP24 that crews have so far searched a 3,948 square mile area for Stewart and are “staying optimistic” that he will be found alive.

Meanwhile, friends and family of Stewart are spearheading a volunteer search effort after a Go Fund Me campaign raised more than $150,000 for their efforts.

Tyler MacLeod, who organized the campaign, told CP24 Thursday night that they are struggling to find people and equipment that can help search in the dark.

“They’re doing everything they can with what they have,” he said. “Friends of Rob have gone out there, rented a boat with night goggles. Anyone who can help us, we have money, we can pay. We need boats with night vision capabilities. We’ve been able to flood the efforts during the day but it’s at night where we are struggling.”

Stewart is best known for his 2006 documentary “Sharkwater.”

Friends and family have said that he was in Florida shooting a sequel to that film.